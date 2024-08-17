Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,696. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

