Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
