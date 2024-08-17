Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.