PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.0 days.
PayPoint Price Performance
Shares of PYPTF stock remained flat at $8.73 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. PayPoint has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $8.73.
About PayPoint
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PayPoint
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.