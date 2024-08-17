PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.0 days.

PayPoint Price Performance

Shares of PYPTF stock remained flat at $8.73 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. PayPoint has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $8.73.

Get PayPoint alerts:

About PayPoint

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.