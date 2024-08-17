PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.20 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74). Approximately 206,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 63,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

Further Reading

