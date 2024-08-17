Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSNL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis
Personalis Trading Up 18.1 %
Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,091. The company has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Personalis has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Personalis
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.