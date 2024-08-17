Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85. Personalis has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Personalis by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.