Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of -471.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.