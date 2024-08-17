PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.70

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.61, with a volume of 61011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$485.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. 11.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

