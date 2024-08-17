Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Announces Dividend of $18.50

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 18.50 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance

OTC:PLWN remained flat at $572.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.88. Pinelawn Cemetery has a fifty-two week low of $570.00 and a fifty-two week high of $610.00.

Get Pinelawn Cemetery alerts:

About Pinelawn Cemetery

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.