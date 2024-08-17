Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.56 and traded as low as C$12.90. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 77,881 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.90%.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
