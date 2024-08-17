Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) vs. Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Critical Review

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Plant Veda Foods alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.88 $46.63 million $0.92 27.65

Analyst Recommendations

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Plant Veda Foods.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Plant Veda Foods and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plant Veda Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Plant Veda Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66%

Summary

Vita Coco beats Plant Veda Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plant Veda Foods

(Get Free Report)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers milk, creamers, lassi, and yogurts. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.