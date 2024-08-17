PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 66,390 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 66,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $42,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,810,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 225,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PLBY Group worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

