Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 8.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 208,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

