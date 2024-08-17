Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $64.69 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $64.69 million and $39,974.58 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09609307 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $119,135.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

