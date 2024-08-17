Polymesh Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.14 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $105.90 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,078,913,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,078,605,230.975189 with 871,893,682.303719 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20425935 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,731,161.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

