Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of POR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 600,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,949 shares of company stock worth $184,767. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

