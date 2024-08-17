Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.88. 1,115,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

