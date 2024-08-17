Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.36. The stock had a trading volume of 755,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,895. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.60 and a 200 day moving average of $346.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

