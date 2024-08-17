Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $157,650,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AON by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

AON traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.05. 620,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.28. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.