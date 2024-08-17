Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,182,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. 507,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

