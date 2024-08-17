Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

