Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $367,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 102,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.