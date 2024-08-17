Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $90.24. 589,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

Sony Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

