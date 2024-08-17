Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Holdings Increased by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF comprises 0.3% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.29% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,707,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 720.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 175,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 142,029 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

