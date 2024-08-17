Private Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,287 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 1,491,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

