Private Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up about 6.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of StoneX Group worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,839,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,449.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,579 shares of company stock worth $3,286,058. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.8 %

StoneX Group Company Profile

SNEX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. 129,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $84.40.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

