Private Capital Management LLC Has $34.82 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Lantheus accounts for 6.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Lantheus worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 168,114 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lantheus by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,439 shares of company stock worth $6,432,198 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.