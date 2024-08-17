Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 398,200 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the period. AerSale makes up approximately 2.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AerSale by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 30.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AerSale by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 495,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,018. The stock has a market cap of $279.36 million, a P/E ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASLE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

