Private Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

