Private Capital Management LLC Sells 195,065 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,065 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises approximately 10.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Target Hospitality worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 260,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,624. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

