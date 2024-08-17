Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.5%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.65 and last traded at $168.16. Approximately 1,306,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,634,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.29.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The stock has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

