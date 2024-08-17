Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. 5,335,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

