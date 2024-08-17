Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.53. 1,943,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.11.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

