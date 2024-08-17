Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,804,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $312.99. 246,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.21. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.