Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 104,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 139,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,020. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

