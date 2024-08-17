Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.03. 38,272,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,031,074. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $474.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

