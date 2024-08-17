Prom (PROM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.60 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Prom has a market cap of $86.97 million and $3.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00008052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,187.88 or 1.00009785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.92522114 USD and is down -7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $3,038,216.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

