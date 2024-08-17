Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 0.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.6 %

MLNK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 119,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

