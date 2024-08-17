Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

