Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 309 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.80. 8,061,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $768.19 and its 200 day moving average is $838.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

