Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.32. The company had a trading volume of 865,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,398. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.77.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

