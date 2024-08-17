pzETH (PZETH) Price Up 0.5% This Week

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One pzETH token can now be bought for $3,074.74 or 0.05176252 BTC on popular exchanges. pzETH has a total market cap of $51.86 million and $9,402.83 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pzETH has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pzETH Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 42,948.64562865. The last known price of pzETH is 3,056.14404621 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,139.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

