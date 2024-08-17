Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Boosted by Zacks Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.