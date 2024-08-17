Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Decreased by Analyst

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.98) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASND opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 257.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.