Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.34 and its 200-day moving average is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

