Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 625,114 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

