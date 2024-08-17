Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Allient Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allient in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allient’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Allient stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. Allient has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Allient in the first quarter valued at $27,069,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth about $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,696,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

