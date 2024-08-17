Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reduced by Analyst

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $281.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.02. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

