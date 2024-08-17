Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 372,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,408.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.