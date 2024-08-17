Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

OBIO stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

In related news, insider William Reed Little purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,013. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $49,550 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBIO. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

